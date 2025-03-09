Subscribe
No, really. I AM too old for this.
126: who knows, you may be, too?
Mar 9
Lou Blaser
98
"My free time is more valuable to me than money."
In Profile: Lani V. Cox
Mar 6
Lou Blaser
and
Lani V. Cox
26
Going Downhill Ain't What You Think It Is
125: What got you here won't get you there.
Mar 2
Lou Blaser
26
February 2025
💬 If you had a whole day...
gather 'round, loungers!
Feb 27
Lou Blaser
14
The Mixed Bag, February 2025
a crop of new and old favorites, plus what turned 30 this year
Feb 23
Lou Blaser
13
Ghosts of Our Younger Selves
124: Who we once were, who we are today
Feb 16
Lou Blaser
21
💬 Help! Help?
In The Lounge
Feb 9
Lou Blaser
4
"My younger self would be proud of my choice to leave behind a career, a title, and a paycheck to forge my own path."
In Profile: Dina Bell-Laroche
Feb 6
Lou Blaser
and
Dina Bell-Laroche
19
It's February. How you doin'?
123: Don't you dare give up.
Feb 2
Lou Blaser
26
January 2025
💬 Is anyone there?
Lounge Chat: The Kick-Off
Jan 30
Lou Blaser
12
The Mixed Bag, January 2025
a bunch of happy things + a preview of the dance I'm learning!
Jan 26
Lou Blaser
14
The Joy Experiment
I can only imagine what will happen. 😊
Jan 19
Lou Blaser
36
