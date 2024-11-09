In Profile is a bi-weekly segment of We’re All Getting Older, a newsletter focused on helping us live the best version of ourselves in the second half of our lives.

Denise Taylor is a very active Generation Jones’er. In addition to her coaching, research, and writing work (see her profile below), she is a woodland owner, “or rather, I’m a custodian of a wood.” (She tells me this is equivalent to a small forest for US readers.) Her small forest is her sanctuary, a place where she can ‘just be.’

Music is also a big part of Denise’s life, and she often travels to events to see a band she enjoys. While she still enjoys music from many years ago, Denise is very interested in following new music. These days, Denise enjoys post-punk.

After two long marriages and a long-term partner, Denise now embraces her single life and independence. She resides in Gloucestershire, UK, and you can connect with her on LinkedIn or visit her Substack column.

IN WHICH GENERATION DO YOU BELONG?

Gen Jones: 1955 - 1964

DO YOU WORK? IF SO, WHAT DO YOU DO?

I gained my doctorate at 64, researching meaningful aging, and my coaching practice covers more people aged 50 plus than younger. I like having clients across the ages. I continue to research and share with a blog and newsletter on LinkedIn and Substack. My last book was about retirement (Rethinking Retirement for Positive Ageing).



I spend about a day a week in the woods on woodland management tasks. I also am a Vision Quest guide, taking people through a rite of passage into a new phase of life. This is unpaid but incredibly fulfilling.

WHAT WOULD THE 25-YEAR-OLD VERSION OF YOU THINK OF YOU TODAY? HOW ARE YOU MOST DIFFERENT FROM HER?

At 25, I would never have imagined my life would be like this. I was two years into a part-time degree programme, and it wasn’t really clear why I was studying it. All I knew was that it was an opportunity I didn’t have at 18; my father insisted that I leave school at 15 and get a job. I lacked self-confidence then and was in an unhealthy relationship with my first husband. It would be called co-dependent now.

WHAT HAS NOT CHANGED ABOUT YOU?

From age 25, everything has changed!

GOOD OR BAD, WHAT ABOUT THIS STAGE IN LIFE HAS SURPRISED YOU SO FAR?

I celebrated my 67th birthday in August this year, and I am happy with my age. When I was younger, I would have feared ageing, but now I embrace it.

WHAT ONE HABIT ARE YOU ACTIVELY WORKING ON THESE DAYS?

I’m healthier than a year ago and have finally turned things around since COVID. It’s taken longer than I thought to break unhealthy habits. The end of my last relationship has significantly changed how I look after my health. I’m now focused on my health span. I’m in catch-up mode, but the plan is to be fitter at 80 than I was at 60.

WHAT COMES TO MIND WHEN YOU HEAR THE PHRASE ‘FULFILLING LIFE’? HOW HAS YOUR PERSPECTIVE ABOUT THIS CHANGED AS YOU GOT OLDER?

This is my research area! A fulfilling life is one with meaning and purpose, focusing on living in line with my values, having solid friendships, and giving back to the community. I also like to think of my non-financial legacy. This is one reason for having my wood (small forest for US readers!). Money is much less important to me now.

WHAT ARE YOU MOST EXCITED ABOUT THESE DAYS?

Life — I really mean this! Life just gets more interesting and exciting every day. I love that people see me as a good example of being older and how younger people tell me that I inspire them. I live in a town near the cinema, a gym, and several music venues. I get excited over so many things and want to maintain my childlike curiosity. I’m going to dress up as a faery in a few weeks for a ball! Well, why not!

IF YOU COULD GIVE SOME WORDS OF WISDOM TO SOMEONE 20 YEARS YOUNGER THAN YOU, WHAT MIGHT IT BE?

Embrace every challenge, and don’t be afraid to say yes. You can recover from setbacks. Don’t lose yourself in a relationship, and focus on physical and emotional strength. Don’t fear ageing — you can have a long and healthy life ahead.

AND THE MOST IMPORTANT QUESTION: WHO WAS YOUR FAVORITE SINGER/BAND GROWING UP?

At 14, Marc Bolan and T Rex; At 18, it was The Clash; at 20, The Grateful Dead

