Shaping Life

Shaping Life

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Marc Jacob's avatar
Marc Jacob
Dec 9, 2024

Awesome, rockin', swingin', self-actualizin' story there, Cathy. And glad u included Art Garfunkel, so people won't overlook the early years; as I just read recently that Paul Simon considers Graceland his best album.

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Larry Bone's avatar
Larry Bone
Dec 5, 2024

Thank you Lou for your wise supportive Substack for us Oldsters, and Cathy Jacob for her growing older in life, life advice. As far as writing your first book, Cathy, you seem very close to doing that. I turned 73 this year in May and self-published my first novel I'd been working on at the end of September. How? No. 1, I wrote about what I cared most deeply about. No. 2, I finally stopped worrying too much about what to write. Just asked myself to ponder what that might be at its convenience and let me know what it might be, also at its convenience. No. 3, someone I met asked to read the first 35 pages of my book. Finding a cool person to read the first pages made all the difference in the world. So, wishing you all the best in everything, and especially in writing your first book.

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