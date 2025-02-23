The Mixed Bag is a curated list of stuff I’ve enjoyed this month: books, podcasts, talks, the occasional movie or TV show, and more. We’ll be back to regular programming in the next issue.

in case you missed it

In the Lounge: The Kick-off Chat

If you’ve ever wondered what people say about the younger version of you: Ghosts Of Our Younger Selves

If you could use a bit of rah-rah pep talk: It’s February. How you doin’?

“There is no future in which we don’t have to be brave. Discomfort is discomfort, and if we’re growing, if we are practicing deeply, we will always feel it.” — Jes Raymond , in her piece “The Brave Band”

“I gaze out my window at heavy snow on tree branches. Those branches are strong and can bear the weight. So can I, I tell myself.” — Ann E. McCLOSKEY in her piece “The Weight of Grief.”

“If you ask me for some advice, I might give it, but with the proviso that I’m just muddling through and my good advice will not necessarily be your good advice.” — Tom Cox , in his piece “ Can You Please Stop Telling Me To Live My Best Life Please .”

Alexander Verbeek writes about persistence, adaptation, and finding strength in precision rather than force, through the lens of a woodpecker, of all things: “ Why Woodpeckers Don’t Develop A Splitting Headache .”

Austin Kleon suggests we study something we love in depth.

Sy Safransky, Sun founder and editor emeritus, writes, not about, but through his worsening dementia: “This Is Hard To Write.”