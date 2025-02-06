"My younger self would be proud of my choice to leave behind a career, a title, and a paycheck to forge my own path."
In Profile: Dina Bell-Laroche
In Profile is a monthly segment of We’re All Getting Older, where we explore living joyful and meaningful lives so we can die happy later.
Dina Bell-Laroche knows something about one of those life quakes that changes the trajectory of your life and creates a “before and after.” Dina’s baby sister died of a rare cancer in 2001, and that experience changed her life. She ha…