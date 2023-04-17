Welcome to We’re All Getting Older!

Our mission? To fill the world with people who are vibrantly alive and wide awake to life. 🤗

We’re All Getting Older (WAGO) is for those of us who want to live with more vibrancy and meaning — at the intersection of joie-de-vivre and purpose — without overcomplicating things.

This is so not about chasing youth or obsessing over reinvention. It’s about making the second half of life feel just as rich, joyful, and fulfilling as it deserves to be.

What You’ll Find Here

The WAGO Newsletter (for everybody)

Every Sunday, I send out a letter exploring how we can live intentionally now — so we can look back when that day comes and say, “Wow, that was a life well lived!”

I explore big ideas — not just in theory, but in the messy, real-world way they actually play out:

✅ Finding the sweet spot between meaning and joie de vivre — because life isn’t just about purpose or fun, it’s both

✅ Facing midlife’s twists and turns with a mix of curiosity, humor, and sheer stubbornness

✅ Untangling all the weird stuff we’ve been taught about getting older (and proving most of it wrong!)

The Lounge: Our Private Community (for paid subscriptions)

For those who want more than just reading about it — The Lounge is where we experiment together. It’s a space for:

⭐ Trying new things (without pressure to be great at them)

⭐ Supporting each other through life’s pivots and changes

⭐ Swapping stories, encouragement, and maybe a few good mocktail recipes

In 2025, I’m running The Joy Experiment — a personal project where I try unfamiliar activities just for the fun of it. Paid subscribers will also get an inside look at these experiences (successes and flops alike).

Why I Started WAGO

Not because I have all the answers. (Ha!) But because I’m asking the same questions you might be. Some days, I feel like I’ve figured things out. Other days, I’m just hoping for a sign from the universe (or at least a decent cup of coffee).

If you’re in the same boat, hop in! Let’s make this chapter of life something to get excited about.

“We’re All Getting Older feeds my curiosity, my love of learning, my sense of humor, and because it’s aimed at people in my stage of life, I feel completely understood.” — Melissa Dinwiddie, CEO, Innovation Catalyst





Hi, I’m Lou Blaser!

Who is behind WAGO?

Once upon a time, I was a happy corporate ladder climber — so happy, in fact, that I thought I’d never want to do anything else. Until one day, I realized... I kind of did. (Hah!)

The next part was a bit of a wandering-around-in-the-woods phase — figuring out who I was without my corporate job title, who I wanted to be next, and how to embrace the kind of person I really wanted to become.

What kept me going through all of that was my belief that learning, growing, and living go hand in hand. You don’t stop growing because of your age or where you’re at in life—you keep going until the very last chapter.

I write this newsletter to share what I’ve learned along the way and, hopefully, help you keep growing, too.

Here’s a more formal-sounding bio 😉:

Lou Blaser is a former change strategy consultant and IT leader turned writer and podcaster. She writes We’re All Getting Older and hosts Second Breaks, a podcast about midlife transitions. She is the author of “Break Free: The Courage to Reinvent Yourself and Your Career” and is currently working on her next book project about building a new career in the second half of life.