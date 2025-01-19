If you’ve been reading WAGO for a while, you might have caught on that I was going through some kind of (ahem) situation for most of last year.

It started with the feeling that everything was flying by me so fast, and I couldn’t hold on or enjoy my experiences anymore. This anxiety led me to Cal Newport's slow productivity philosophy and the concept of slowing down to experience more.

’s writings also inspired me and pointed me in new directions.

A lightbulb went off when I rediscovered the old story of the big rocks and the jar. I’d been cramming way too many big rocks into my jar and treating it like a bottomless bucket instead of the finite container it actually is. By reprioritizing what’s on my plate and scaling back commitments, I found some relief from the gnawing anxiety I’d been carrying about time slipping through my fingers.

Turns out, we don’t need a yellow brick road.

The Wake-Up Call

But, as it turns out, those steps were just the warm-up. They set the stage for the real mic drop, which came when I picked up Jodi Wellman’s book, You Only Die Once. I’ve written about this before, so I won’t go into detail here. The short of it is that her book made me realize I’d wandered into the territory of what she calls being “meaningfully bored.” 😳

That realization hit me hard. Because I knew it was true. On paper, everything seemed right — meaningful work, clear goals, a life built with intention. Yet there I sat, feeling oddly flat.

I wasn’t unhappy. But I also wasn’t laughing as much. It was like someone had turned down the color saturation in my world. I wasn’t delighting in things the way I used to.

And so, I started asking myself: When was the last time I'd done something for no other reason than just for the joy of it? When had I last laughed at my own awkwardness or silliness or felt the thrill of trying something new?

So, that’s when the idea for this series, The Joy Experiment, was born.

The Experiment

Here’s my hypothesis: the best and fastest way to bring some vibrance and spontaneity into my life is to shake things up. Get out of my comfort zone. Do things I’ve never done before. Be a beginner again, so to speak.

So, over the next six months, I’m going to have a go at a playful experiment (The Joy Experiment) to prove or disprove that theory. I’ll attempt to rediscover what it means to be joyfully awkward and vibrantly alive. Each month, I’ll throw myself into a new activity — something I’ve never done before or haven’t done in so long that it feels brand new.

The other hypothesis I’ll be working on is that fun and adventure don’t have to break the bank. Sure, exotic trips and grand adventures are great, but we don’t have to wait for those kinds of experiences, right? Being vibrantly alive can’t be dependent on a big budget or jet-setting across the globe (or the yellow brick road, for that matter).

So, for The Joy Experiment, I’m going to choose activities that are low-cost or free — things that anyone can try, often from the comfort of home or close by.

One last thing. I’m not aiming for mastery here, let alone adding another “big rock” to the jar. I’m choosing activities with no discernable productive value; hence no choosing to learn skills I could potentially parlay into something else. So, while learning to code may be a skill I might enjoy picking up, I’m not going to do that because, knowing myself, I’ll end up turning that into some “worthwhile project.”

The Joy Experiment is about making space for laughter, wonder, and a little bit of mischief and daring. It’s about reminding myself (and hopefully you, too) that a fulfilling life is as much about curiosity and joy as it is about purpose.

The Plan (so far)

I haven’t planned the entire experiment as I’m leaving some room for surprise along the way, but here’s what I’ve got so far.

For the first month, I’ll learn a choreographed dance routine. I’ve already selected the one I’ll be learning and bought the dance instructions! It’s been decades since I’ve done anything like this, so the only guarantee here is awkwardness.

The second month will find me with a sketchbook, despite my current artistic ability being limited to stick figures (prepare for some questionable drawings!).

For the third month, I’ll be risking the wrath of my neighbors as I try to master a Karaoke song. “Master” is being uber generous. I can’t carry a tune!

That’s what’s on the schedule for now. I have a few more options on the list, and I’m still convincing myself I can do them! 😂

Each month, I’ll try to conquer my fear of being laughed at by baring it all and sharing behind-the-scenes stories with you.

Won’t you join me in The Lounge?

This series will be a bit different from my usual WAGO essays. It will be part of The Lounge, an exclusive space for paying subscribers.

Although I’ll be sharing my experiences, I want this series to be more than just a personal experiment. I want it to spark a community of midlifers who are ready to shake off, shake up, and inject vibrance into our year.

As I share my experiences each month, I’d love for you to join me in the spirit of experimentation. The Lounge will be where we can trade stories, share our wins (and flops), and cheer each other on. You don’t have to do the same activities I’m trying — pick something that sparks your curiosity or makes you a little nervous! The goal is to embrace the beginner’s mindset and rediscover the joy of learning, exploring, and laughing along the way.

Whatever your adventure, this is a place to share stories, swap encouragement, and, yes, laugh together at our beautiful mistakes. If this resonates, come join The Lounge.

Let’s do this together.

I admit The Joy Experiment is partly selfish. I’m doing it because I want more color in my world, more stories to tell, more moments that make my heart beat faster.

But I'm sharing it because I suspect I'm not alone in craving more aliveness, more play, more permission to be gloriously imperfect.

If you're feeling that same pull toward something more vibrant, I hope you’ll join me in The Lounge. Let’s cheer each other on and be awkward for and with each other.

After all, the best stories rarely start with “I stayed in my comfort zone and nailed it.” They start with, “So, I decided to try something new...” Let’s create those stories together.