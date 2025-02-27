Welcome to our monthly Lounge Chats! We gather here on the last Thursday of every month, and the title will always have a bubble emoji to set it apart from the rest.

Lounge Chats are usually only for paying members (aka Loungers), but now and then, we’ll open one up to everyone — like this one!

⭐️ The goal of The Lounge is to foster community and connections between WAGO readers. Friendships — yes, online ones count! — become even more important as we get older. And since we’re all getting older 😉, why not take every chance to connect? (As a card-carrying introvert, I know I need all the help I can get!)

I hope you’ll jump in and join the conversation. Let’s get to know each other! It’s your voice and energy that will make The Lounge the supportive, fun, and friendly community it’s meant to be.

Not a Lounger yet? We’d love to have you there; why not join us today?

Join The Lounge

Henry David Thoreau once said, “It is not enough to be busy. So are the ants. The question is: What are we busy about?”

Good question, Henry.

I know it’s so easy for me to go on autopilot. I’ve got the To-Do lists, the errands that must be run, project assignments, obligations. Whole days can disappear into that giant hole, and by the end of the week, I’m like, “Where did this week go?”

One thing I’m focusing on this year is slowing the tempo and being really conscious about where I spend my time. And every single time I have mentioned this intention to someone, I get the same response: I want that too!

So, here’s today’s chat prompt:

📌 If you had a whole day to yourself no obligations, how would you spend it?

