Saw this on Instagram a few days ago:

Your time on Earth is limited. Don’t try to ‘age with grace’. Age with mischief, audacity, and a good story to tell.

Amen to that. That’s exactly what I want for myself — and maybe for you too!

Sure, but how?

Here’s the thing, though. For an introvert nerd like me, doing anything “with mischief” isn’t a natural thing. When I was in my 20s and 30s, because I was around people who were doing “mischievous” things, sure. It was easy to simply follow along. When in Rome... 😉

But left to my own devices, seriously? I was chatting with my college bestie recently, and we came to the conclusion that she and I were way too square in college. We were like a couple of Hermiones, without Harry and Ron. Our parents, though, were quite happy. LOL

So, I’m sitting here now with coffee in hand, looking out the window from this high-rise condo, and I’m wondering what in the world “aging with mischief, audacity, and a good story to tell” looks like for me.

This is going to require some thought.

One thing I do know is that it won’t just happen for me. I have to be deliberate about it. Which makes me wonder if there’s such a thing as mischief with intention. Oxymoron?!

Seriously though, I don’t think this is just about going out all the time, booking a string of trips, or even breaking the rules — although those could be fun.

It’s one of those mindset things, isn’t it? Being willing to shake things up every day. It’s about getting out of the rut of “routines and habits” that may have become old and stale. Okay, maybe it’s about being outrageous sometimes, doing something unexpected. But it’s also about being engaged, and curious, and vibrantly alive.

As my good friend recently reminded me, “It's not the number of breaths we take but the moments that take our breath away.”

As soon as she said the words, it hit me: those moments don’t always show up on their own — we have to create them. Moments that take our breath away don’t usually come from same old, same old. They come from coloring outside the lines and inviting the unexpected. And how about revisiting the things that once brought us joy but have been buried under the weight of adulting and living a responsible life?

Nothing “loud,” please, though.

For introverts like me — or anyone who feels like their mischievous streak has been dormant — figuring this out can take some extra thought.

Mischief, for me, doesn’t mean crashing a karaoke party (though, never say never). It’s quieter — more about doing the unexpected, even if it’s just for myself. Mischief might mean dancing ala Elaine Benes alone in my living room, trying a skill I know I will be terrible at (hula hoops, anyone?), or wearing something bold and completely unlike my usual self.

I want to know that I’m not “fading quietly into the background” and still taking center stage in my life, especially as I get older.

I want to know I’m being audacious — being bold, dreaming big dreams, and shooting for the stars. Not necessarily for the sake of achieving them but for the experience of going after them and having that story to tell. How dare me, indeed!

One thing I’ve decided to do right out of the 2025 gate is to shake up the routines that have become a little too predictable. Each month, I will try something new — something that feels awkward, unfamiliar, or even a little audacious — and see what happens! And to add a bit of boldness to the plan, I will share these experiences with you in an upcoming series called “Living Like a Beginner.”

“I solemnly swear that I’m up to no good.”

Some time ago, we entered this adulting phase, and for good reasons, it meant getting serious about life. After all, we had responsibilities and mountains to climb and stars to reach. We started imposing restrictions, telling ourselves grown-ups don’t do this or that anymore.

And while I think there’s some truth to that, I also now see it didn’t have to mean letting go of the free-spirited, excited, mischievous little humans we once were. Keeping a bit of that curious kid in us — the parts of us that are most like Harry, Ron, and Hermione — is freeing. And me? I want to get in touch with those parts of me again.

How about we take that Instagram advice to heart and make this the year we lean into mischief, audacity, and bold stories? We can wake up the parts of us that once colored outside the lines, were curious as cats, and dared playfully. What will your story be? How will you make this year unforgettable?

💭 muse

“We have such good intentions to live like we mean it, to live these full and rich lives, and then all too often we let the rest of life get in the way.” — Jodi Wellman

🍹 reader shout-out

Shout-out to WAGO reader Yvonne Marchese, age agitator, podcaster, and author of In Full Bloom: A Guide To Aging Playfully. A great little book to start off this new year!

💬 last word

Well, as expected, I’m filled with excitement and pumping-my-fist-can-do spirit at the top of this new year. So many plans and things I want to do. And I keep reminding myself of the lessons I learned last year — especially the one about the big rocks and the size of my jar!

So, how about you? How are you greeting 2025?

May the odds be ever in your favor,

Lou Blaser