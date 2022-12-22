BONUS: How Different Are You From The 20-Year Old Version Of Yourself?

Have you ever looked back and considered how different you are today from the 20-year-old version of yourself?

This is a question that I ask all my guests on the podcast. And I’m always blown away by the thoughtfulness of their answers.

In this short bonus episode, I’ve compiled the responses of my guests this year so you can listen to all of their thoughts back to back.

I’ve found myself in their words. I’ve found so much strength and inspiration as well.

And I think you’ll feel the same way.

Oh, and I’ll share my own answer to this question as well.

Footnotes:

Connect with Lou Blaser on LinkedIn.

Subscribe to Midlife Cues, the newsletter about intentional living in midlife.