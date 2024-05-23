227. Can We Slow Down Time? A Conversation with Yvonne Marchese

This episode is brought to you by We're All Getting Older, a publication and a community for midlifers who want to get better as they get older.

Do you feel like time's rushing by so fast? Do you wish you could slow it down, just a bit, so you can enjoy the days or even just catch your breath?

In this episode, my good friend and author of In Full Bloom, Yvonne Marchese, joins me to explore how we can slow down time — if that's even possible, given our busy lives. Both Yvonne and I have done a great job culling out our activities, carefully and deliberately choosing what we put on our plates. So, we're exploring how we can pause more and enjoy these things that we've chosen to put on our plates! Neither Yvonne nor I have THE answers, but we definitely came up with a handful to try and incorporate into our day-to-day.

