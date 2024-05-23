We're All Getting Older

We're All Getting Older

We're All Getting Older
Second Breaks
227. Can We Slow Down Time? A Conversation with Yvonne Marchese
0:00
-50:44

227. Can We Slow Down Time? A Conversation with Yvonne Marchese

Lou Blaser's avatar
Lou Blaser
May 23, 2024

This episode is brought to you by We're All Getting Older, a publication and a community for midlifers who want to get better as they get older.

Do you feel like time's rushing by so fast? Do you wish you could slow it down, just a bit, so you can enjoy the days or even just catch your breath?

In this episode, my good friend and author of In Full Bloom, Yvonne Marchese, joins me to explore how we can slow down time — if that's even possible, given our busy lives. Both Yvonne and I have done a great job culling out our activities, carefully and deliberately choosing what we put on our plates. So, we're exploring how we can pause more and enjoy these things that we've chosen to put on our plates! Neither Yvonne nor I have THE answers, but we definitely came up with a handful to try and incorporate into our day-to-day.

GUEST LINKS:


------------


Connect with Lou Blaser on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/loublaser/

Subscribe to We're All Getting Older: https://loublaser.substack.com/

Work With Lou Blaser: https://www.loublaser.com/bookacall

Support the Show: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/secondbreaks

Thank you!

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lou Blaser · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture