We're All Getting Older
226. The Purpose of Liminal Spaces During Midlife Transitions
226. The Purpose of Liminal Spaces During Midlife Transitions

Lou Blaser
May 09, 2024

This episode is brought to you by We're All Getting Older, a publication and a community for midlifers who want to get better as they get older.

In this episode, we discuss the concept of midlife portals and the importance of liminal spaces during life transitions. Inspired by Jen Berlingo's book "Midlife Emergence," I explore the metaphor of doorways marking the passage into new life phases, particularly focusing on significant transitional periods. I share reflections from my personal journey when I left my corporate life and the lessons I learned about the value of liminal spaces.


  • Midlife portals and the significance of the liminal space in life transitions

  • Intentionality and purpose behind approaching life transitions

  • Challenges and opportunities of liminal spaces

  • My lessons learned about the value of liminal spaces

  • The "jobs-to-be-done" in the liminal space


