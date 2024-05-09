226. The Purpose of Liminal Spaces During Midlife Transitions

This episode is brought to you by We're All Getting Older, a publication and a community for midlifers who want to get better as they get older.
In this episode, we discuss the concept of midlife portals and the importance of liminal spaces during life transitions. Inspired by Jen Berlingo's book "Midlife Emergence," I explore the metaphor of doorways marking the passage into new life phases, particularly focusing on significant transitional periods. I share reflections from my personal journey when I left my corporate life and the lessons I learned about the value of liminal spaces.
Midlife portals and the significance of the liminal space in life transitions
Intentionality and purpose behind approaching life transitions
Challenges and opportunities of liminal spaces
My lessons learned about the value of liminal spaces
The "jobs-to-be-done" in the liminal space
Midlife Emergence, by Jen Berlingo
Ep 225: Finding Our Way Through Major Life Transitions with Jen Berlingo
