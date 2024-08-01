231. Answer The Call And Write Your First Book with Jen Louden

This episode is brought to you by We're All Getting Older, a publication and a community for midlifers who want to get better as they get older.

I am joined by writing coach and bestselling author Jen Louden. In this episode, we chat about the aspirations many midlife individuals have to write a book. Jen emphasizes the importance of recognizing the desire to write, distinguishing it from the desire to master the craft. We discuss the benefits and challenges of writing groups, finding the right mentors, and the emotional vulnerability of sharing one's work. We also talked about how to find and work with book coaches. Jen offers practical advice for aspiring writers, encouraging them to embrace their creative journey and find joy in the process.

