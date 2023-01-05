BONUS: Five Lessons I'm Taking Away From 2022

Contrary to popular opinion, wisdom does not come with age.

It is the act of sitting down and reflecting on our own experiences that creates wisdom.

And one powerful exercise we can do to capture that wisdom is to reflect on the lessons we're taking away from our experiences in the past year.

Before you get too busy with your 2023 goals and plans, take a pause to consider the lessons you learned from last year. A slight variation to this is to ask what you learned ABOUT yourself last year.

In this bonus episode, I share the five lessons I learned and am taking with me into the new year.

