☕️ the main thing

In the interest of “getting better as we get older,” I thought I’d share a few of the good habits I’ve picked up in my midlife.

Please don’t think I’ve achieved the Master's level on any of these. Cajoling is still required from time to time, not to mention the occasional guilt trip. But I do recognize that I feel better, act better, and generally have a better disposition because of these habits — which, I imagine, makes me a more wholesome person to be around.

I’d love to hear about your good habits, too, and would be thrilled if you’d share one or a few in the comments section.

Here you go, in no particular order.

1. I start the day with a short meditation.

I was never into meditation and still cannot sit for long sessions. But reading Dan Harris’ 10 Percent Happier three years ago lowered the raised eyebrow long enough for me to try meditation. In hindsight, the best teacher for me was a fellow skeptic! Today, I start the day — literally the first thing I do every morning — with a brief, 10-minute meditation. This itsy-bitsy practice has done wonders for me; it’s helped me center myself and set good intentions for the day. It has become a daily habit, like brushing my teeth. It must be done! I’m going to be adding to this tiny routine the Metta (loving kindness) meditation that Harris also practices. That’ll extend my practice to 20 minutes. But I’m ready for it, I think.

2. I prioritize sleep.

And I mean, my schedule actually revolves around when I must go to bed.😅 As someone who used to rock n’ roll to Bon Jovi’s “I’ll sleep when I’m dead,” this, my friend, is a HUGE change. Today, I routinely refuse commitments that will affect my schedule. Nothing comes between me and my sleep unless the event qualifies as a must-do — and few ever do. I’ve got my bedtime routine so the body knows what’s happening. I’ve done everything that could make the sleeping experience comfortable (room temperature, choice of pillow, etc.). I tell people I do all this for my brain.

3. I walk first thing in the morning.

I told my therapist once that, no offense to her, but catching the sunrise is the best therapy. The days when I’ve laced up my walking shoes and caught the sunrise are always better than those days when the lazy bones won. When I’m in Florida, I have a beautiful bay scene to enjoy. In the Philippines, I stay in the country’s newest planned city called Bonifacio Global City (BGC), so I catch the rising sun reflected on glass buildings. No exaggeration, catching the sunrise is my No.1 anti-depression pill.

Florida sunrise

4. I reflect on death often.

This may sound depressing or even morbid for others. But I’ve found that reflecting on my mortality focuses me on what’s important and what truly matters. A sign on my desk says Memento Mori, Latin for “Remember you will die.” Marcus Aurelius wrote in Meditations: “You could leave life right now. Let that determine what you do and say and think.” Aurelius used this daily contemplation as a guide to living virtuously each and every day. I try very hard to follow this. I miss the target lots of times and act like I wish I didn’t, but I’m getting better every day. (Don’t we get As for effort?)

5. I eat salads every day.

Okay, this is definitely a work in progress. I’m up to 4 days a week at this point, which is still a huge improvement from where I started — which was zero.🥺 I started doing this for the health benefits and the desire to eat less meat. But I’ve found that deciding to eat salads for lunch has relieved me of the daily pressure to figure out what to eat! One less decision to be made. Oh, and if you happen to love salads, I highly recommend you check out

and her wonderfully delicious publication,

.

So, no grand habits here, as you can see. Just simple things I’ve added slowly into my routine that have made life simpler/better and me operating at a higher frequency.

I’m sure you’ve picked up healthier or better habits in your midlife, too. Would you share one or two in the comments section? Let’s inspire each other.

Leave a comment

🎙 what’s playing

Speaking of better habits, how about thought habits and better ways to manage ourselves, especially during stressful and highly-contentious situations?

My long-time friend and CEO of The Kavi Group, Vivek Chakrabortty, joined me recently to discuss his 3-step Yogi philosophy that has helped him keep calm, no matter what. This really is a mini-masterclass on getting a better handle on ourselves.

💭 muse

“Small habits can make a meaningful difference by providing evidence of a new identity. And if a change is meaningful, it is actually big.” — James Clear

🍹 reader shout-out

A big shout-out to WAGO reader Yvonne Marchase, age agitator and founder of The Age Agitators Club. This community brings together women committed to busting through their Midlife Funk to inspire, support, share our stories, and reimagine what’s possible as we grow older.

💬 last word

I finally managed to wrangle my schedule and can now re-open the 1:1 Clarity Calls. Woot!

Whenever you’re ready, I can help you plan your next chapter. Check out the details, and let’s get to it.

Here’s to a joyful week ahead.

Cool Beans,

Lou Blaser