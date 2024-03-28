We're All Getting Older

Second Breaks
224. Settling Into Olderhood and Finding Our New Way Forward with Paul Long
0:00
-52:40

Lou Blaser
Mar 28, 2024

"A lot of people get old because they think they're supposed to."

Former award-winning television journalist and Emmy-Award-winning producer/writer/director Paul Long shares his midlife career transitions and his "new way forward" — one that is ideal for him, that takes advantage of the new realities of longevity and the new phase of life he calls "olderhood."

In this episode, Paul and I have a wide-ranging conversation about what it means to get older today, what "olderhood" means (and why he considers this a better moniker for this phase in life), retirement, and the stories we tell ourselves as we get older.   

Paul Long's Newsletter: Launch Yourself
Paul Long on YouTube
Follow Paul Long on LinkedIn


