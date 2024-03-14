We're All Getting Older

We're All Getting Older

We're All Getting Older
Second Breaks
223. How Do You Prepare to Retire From a Career You Love with Merle Saferstein
0:00
-34:16

223. How Do You Prepare to Retire From a Career You Love with Merle Saferstein

Lou Blaser's avatar
Lou Blaser
Mar 14, 2024

How do you prepare to leave a job or career that you love? Merle Saferstein is an educator, speaker, author, and a pioneer in legacy journaling. After twenty-six years as a Holocaust educator, where she worked with hundreds of Holocaust survivors, helping them to leave their legacy, she retired and created Living and Leaving Your Legacy®.

In this episode, we talk about her previous role at the Holocaust Center, how she prepared to retire from a job that meant so much to her, and the questions she asked herself then.  


GUEST LINKS


FOOTNOTES


------------


Connect with Lou Blaser on LinkedIn

Subscribe to We're All Getting Older, a weekly newsletter about growth in the second half of our lives.

Work with Lou Blaser

Support the Show. Thank you!

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lou Blaser · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture