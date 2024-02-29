222. How To Master Ourselves Through Difficult Situations with Vivek Chakrabortty

We're All Getting Older

We're All Getting Older

Lou Blaser
Feb 29, 2024

Vivek Chakrabortty, CEO and Founder of The Kavi Group, a crisis management and business continuity consulting firm, "worked on himself" for years, combining influences from Catholicism, Stoicism, Vedanta, Buddhism, and mindfulness, to come up with his own 3-step philosophy for managing and mastering himself.

In this episode, he walks us through each step, and we explore various practical applications in our day-to-day lives. This is a mini-masterclass on managing ourselves. Sit back and grab a notepad.

