222. How To Master Ourselves Through Difficult Situations with Vivek Chakrabortty

Vivek Chakrabortty, CEO and Founder of The Kavi Group, a crisis management and business continuity consulting firm, "worked on himself" for years, combining influences from Catholicism, Stoicism, Vedanta, Buddhism, and mindfulness, to come up with his own 3-step philosophy for managing and mastering himself.
In this episode, he walks us through each step, and we explore various practical applications in our day-to-day lives. This is a mini-masterclass on managing ourselves. Sit back and grab a notepad.
GUEST LINKS:
FOOTNOTES
A Case Study in Personal Growth and Transformation with Vivek Chakrabortty
The Untethered Soul by Michael Singer
------------
Connect with Lou Blaser on LinkedIn
Subscribe to We're All Getting Older, a weekly newsletter about growth in the second half of our lives.
Support the Show. Thank you!