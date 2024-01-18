219. Deathbed Wisdom for a Happier Life with Dr. Kathy Zhang

In this podcast episode, I am joined by Dr. Kathy Zhang, a physician specializing in hospice and palliative care.

I follow Kathy on LinkedIn, where she regularly posts wisdom that she's gained from speaking with thousands of people in the last moments of their lives. One specific post caught my attention, and I thought the points she shared were brilliant reminders for us about what truly matters.

The episode delves into the impact of fear on life choices, the illusion of abundant time, and the need to prioritize personal life alongside work. We also touch on the transient nature of material possessions, the unpredictability of life, and the importance of holistic wellness.

You're going to want to listen to this a few times. 😉



ABOUT MY GUEST

Dr. Luyi Kathy Zhang is a certified life coach and hypnotist, hospice/palliative care doctor, and host of The Purpose Filter podcast, the show that shares deathbed wisdom and actionable shortcuts to live a full life. Her mission is to share the lessons of the dying to help us focus on what’s truly important so we can create better, happier, and more meaningful lives while we still have time to enjoy them.



IN THIS EPISODE

Common regrets of the dying

Role of fear in regrets

Concept of time in setting priorities and goals

Venting vs Ruminating

Prioritizing holistic well-being for a fulfilling life



