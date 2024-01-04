We're All Getting Older

218. Let's Make This The Best Year Yet: Goals for 2024
Happy New Year, my dear listener friend!

I'm more excited than ever to tackle my life and work goals this year. 2023 ended up being about clarifying direction and intentions — although I didn’t know that back in January 2023! 

As I welcome 2024, I can feel the difference. I have a better understanding of where I want to move toward and a clearer path forward.

In this episode, I share my goals and plans for 2024. These are grouped in the following buckets:

  • Health and Well-Being

  • Work, Impact, and Relevance

  • Growth and Learning

  • Relationships

Please leave a comment here if you’d like to share your goals, or if you have a question, and let’s keep each other accountable this year. 

