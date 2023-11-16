We're All Getting Older

We're All Getting Older

We're All Getting Older
Second Breaks
215. [Dear Lou] Family Tension Following Retirement
0:00
-9:58

215. [Dear Lou] Family Tension Following Retirement

Lou Blaser's avatar
Lou Blaser
Nov 16, 2023

I'm excited to introduce a new format for this episode, "Dear Lou", where I'll be sharing questions from listeners or readers of Midlife Cues, as well as my responses. 

Our first 'Dear Lou' episode takes us into a story about the complexities of transitioning from a demanding career to retirement. I recently received an email from a listener about her sister, who recently retired and has started to become deeply involved in her grown children's lives, causing some family tension. In this episode, I'll share my response to "Concerned Sister" and my suggestions for how the family can address the underlying issue together. 

KEY TAKEAWAYS FROM THIS EPISODE

  • Any transition, including retirement, can feel like a rollercoaster ride and bring up unresolved issues.

  • Retirement can upend family dynamics, and it's important to discuss expectations and intentions within the family.

  • Ambition and drive do not disappear upon retirement. It just shows up differently and will need to be channeled into meaningful and challenging activities.

FOOTNOTES

------------


Connect with Lou Blaser on LinkedIn

Subscribe to Midlife Cues, a weekly newsletter about intentional living and personal growth in midlife.

Work with Lou Blaser

Support the Show. Thank you!

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lou Blaser · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture