Second Breaks
212. How Our Definition of Success Change As We Get Older
Lou Blaser
Sep 21, 2023

In my younger years, I used to measure success based on external and quantifiable metrics. Job promotions, titles, salary, and material possessions were the yardsticks I used to gauge my achievements. However, as I've grown older and retired from my corporate career, my perspective on success has shifted.

In this episode, I discuss the six common examples of how our definition of success changes in retirement and as we get older. As you listen, I encourage you to reflect on how and in what ways your success definition has changed as well.


FOOTNOTES


------------


