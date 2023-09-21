212. How Our Definition of Success Change As We Get Older

In my younger years, I used to measure success based on external and quantifiable metrics. Job promotions, titles, salary, and material possessions were the yardsticks I used to gauge my achievements. However, as I've grown older and retired from my corporate career, my perspective on success has shifted.
In this episode, I discuss the six common examples of how our definition of success changes in retirement and as we get older. As you listen, I encourage you to reflect on how and in what ways your success definition has changed as well.
