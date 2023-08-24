210. Retirement is Dead, Long Live Retirement (Modern Retirement, That Is!)

In this episode, we discuss the key themes and characteristics of modern retirement, as well as the changing attitudes towards work and purpose in midlife. We explore the desire to continue working after retirement, the need for additional income due to longevity, and the shift toward making a difference and leaving a legacy.

Friends of the pod and readers of Midlife Cues contributed to this conversation. They highlighted, among others, the importance of finding fulfilling work in retirement and the need for purpose and belonging.

I often say we are the voice of a generation, and we have an opportunity here to influence the narrative about what it takes to retire in the 21st century. Our experience of modern retirement is something our generation will have to define and map out. Previous retirement maps aren't as helpful anymore as we experience retirement in a different era with new requirements and opportunities. And the themes that we talked about today certainly inform our new map.







IN THIS EPISODE

Themes of modern retirement

Shift in motivations and ambitions toward making a difference and leaving a legacy

The reality of longevity and its impact on retirement

Work-life integration and exploration of different parts of oneself

Influencing the narrative around retirement



