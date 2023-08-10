209. The Modern Retiree Manifesto: A Framework for Retiring in the 21st Century

This week, we're wrapping up the special series on Modern Retirement.

In previous episodes, we've talked about why reframing retirement is a necessary must-do. I've shared my messy retirement journey. And we've discussed the 7 skills we need to navigate retirement in the 21st century.

Today, I want to walk you through a framework that I've been working on. The Modern Retirement framework is not a rigid methodology but a loose guide that provides direction on what to consider and do while allowing for creative adaptation. It's the result of extensive research, including reading numerous articles and books, listening to relevant podcasts, and conducting interviews with individuals who have successfully navigated their retirement and those who are in the planning stages.



IN THIS EPISODE

Why a framework is useful when planning for modern retirement

How a framework works, and how it's different from a methodology

The 5 disciplines in the framework

The Modern Retiree Manifesto



