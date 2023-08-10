We're All Getting Older

Second Breaks
209. The Modern Retiree Manifesto: A Framework for Retiring in the 21st Century
209. The Modern Retiree Manifesto: A Framework for Retiring in the 21st Century

Lou Blaser
Aug 10, 2023

This week, we're wrapping up the special series on Modern Retirement. 

In previous episodes, we've talked about why reframing retirement is a necessary must-do. I've shared my messy retirement journey. And we've discussed the 7 skills we need to navigate retirement in the 21st century.

Today, I want to walk you through a framework that I've been working on. The Modern Retirement framework is not a rigid methodology but a loose guide that provides direction on what to consider and do while allowing for creative adaptation. It's the result of extensive research, including reading numerous articles and books, listening to relevant podcasts, and conducting interviews with individuals who have successfully navigated their retirement and those who are in the planning stages.


IN THIS EPISODE

  • Why a framework is useful when planning for modern retirement

  • How a framework works, and how it's different from a methodology

  • The 5 disciplines in the framework

  • The Modern Retiree Manifesto


