208. Beyond Financials: The Skills We Need To Navigate Retirement in the 21st Century

This is the third episode in our series on Modern Retirement in the 21st century.

The traditional idea of retirement as a life of rest and leisure is no longer appealing to many people, and slogans like "Never Retire" have gained popularity. In previous episodes, we've discussed why we need to reframe retirement and actively reshape its definition and expectations to make it work for us.

In this episode, I introduce the seven essential skills for navigating retirement successfully, including cultivating a positive mindset, embracing curiosity, mastering technology, managing time effectively, networking, and developing emotional intelligence.







Changing landscape of retirement in the 21st century

Reframing retirement and reshaping its definition and expectations

Importance of planning for retirement financially, skill-wise, and mindset-wise

Seven essential skills for navigating retirement successfully



