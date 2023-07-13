207. My Unplanned, Messy, and Chock-Full O'Lessons Retirement Story

EPISODE SUMMARY

It's difficult to talk about the mess when you're in the middle of the mess.

This is the "true" story behind my retirement story - i.e., what happened when (and why) I left my corporate career. It's recorded with the benefit of hindsight, of course, and only with some distance that enabled some reflection and connecting of dots.

My personal experience is the reason why I'm so driven to talk about retirement and why I urge corporate folks to think holistic, and not focus only on financial readiness.

I'm sharing my story as part of the month-long series on Modern Retirement in the 21st Century, and also because there are lots of lessons learned!



IN THIS EPISODE:

Why I really left the career I worked hard to build

My initial plans and why they didn't work

What finally helped clear the fog



Modern Retirement: Redefining the Experience for the 21st Century



