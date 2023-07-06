We're All Getting Older

We're All Getting Older
Second Breaks
206. What Even Is Retirement Anymore? Should Retirement Still Be A Goal?
Lou Blaser
Jul 06, 2023

EPISODE SUMMARY
Retirement in the 21st century looks and feels different from how our parents experienced their retirement. It’s even going to be different from how we, once upon a time, might have imagined ourselves retiring.

And while the loudest messages out there about retirement are all about financial security, investment strategies, and growing the nest egg, the truth is there’s more to consider than just dollars and cents.

So the question is, what now? What is our new relationship with the word? How should we think about retirement? Or should we, as many suggest, simply retire the word retirement altogether? 

You can find the written version of this episode here.


IN THIS EPISODE

  • When and how did traditional retirement begin

  • How did retirement become associated with a life of leisure and relaxation

  • The single most important reason why we need to reframe retirement

  • How generations are shaping different perspectives of retirement 

  • The harsh reality we must accept

  • A couple of not-so-bold predictions


------------


