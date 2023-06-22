We're All Getting Older

205. [Midlife Well-Being] Keeping Our Brains Healthy with Allison Liu
Jun 22, 2023

EPISODE SUMMARY

Are you concerned about your brain health and the risk of cognitive decline? Do you believe that memory loss is a natural part of aging? In this episode, I interview brain health professional Allison Liu, who shares practical steps to protect and improve our brain health. We discuss the importance of taking care of our brains, debunking the common belief that memory loss is inevitable as we get older. Allison expertly walks us through the 11 risk factors that affect brain health and the practical steps to address them. This episode marks the end of the Midlife Health and Well-being series. The podcast will be back in a couple of weeks with a new mini-series focused on retirement readiness.


ABOUT MY GUEST
Allison Liu a qualified Brain Health Professional and the creator of the "Stay Sharp For Life" program. She is a trained Health Coach, a Dr. Amen Brain Health Licensed Trainer, and an expert in helping women reclaim their mental sharpness and improve their energy and mood.


IN THIS EPISODE

  • The 11 risk factors that affect the health of our brain

  • How to mitigate the risk factors and practical steps we can do today

  • The surprising (not!) relationship between the food we eat and our brain's health

  • Why our brain is the most important organ in our body


