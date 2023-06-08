203. [Midlife Well-Being] Stress Relief Principles with Shulamit Ber Levtov

EPISODE SUMMARY

Stress is a common experience that affects our physical, mental, and emotional well-being, especially in midlife. But unfortunately, only a few have been taught to manage stress effectively. As a result, how to deal with stress is often one of those things we fumble our way around through life!

In this episode, we're continuing our midlife health and well-being series, focusing on stress management. I'm joined by mindset and resilience consultant Shulamit Ber Levtov. She shares her insights on the definition of stress, how our bodies respond to it, and the three principles of stress relief. Shula emphasizes the importance of proactive stress management and self-care routines, including the daily practice of stress resilience tools. Throughout the episode, we provide practical tips and strategies for managing stress and building resilience.

ABOUT MY GUEST

Shulamit Ber Levtov is a mindset and resilience consultant. She uses her background as a trauma therapist to help women entrepreneurs stay sane and care for their emotional health as they ride the emotional rollercoaster of running a business. Shula helps her clients discover what affects their mental and emotional well-being and create a plan to care for it in an era of relentless stressors.

IN THIS EPISODE

The physiology of stress — what is happening inside our bodies when we are under stress

The most important thing to remember about chronic vs acute stress

The three principles of stress relief: Soothing, Discharge, and Nourish

Examples of how these principles look in practice

Why it's important to develop our personal stress relief tools ahead of time



FOOTNOTES



