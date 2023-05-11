201. Gratitude During Periods of Curveballs and Uncertainty with Holly Bertone

EPISODE SUMMARY

I think it’s safe to say we would rather be in a state of gratitude than not. It’s also safe to assume that we know — even if we may not be aware of the actual science behind it — that having a gratitude practice is beneficial to our well-being.

However, I must confess that I struggle with maintaining a consistent gratitude practice. I find it challenging and often forced, which makes it difficult to stick with it. Moreover, there are times in life when feeling grateful seems impossible, such as during times of difficulty or after experiencing a loss. It's easy to throw our hands up and ask, "What is there to be grateful for?"

But I do believe that cultivating a state of gratitude can help us navigate through curveballs and periods of uncertainty. To explore this topic, I am joined by Holly Bertone, the host of the Gratitude Builds Fortitude podcast. Together, we discuss how to cultivate a gratitude practice that feels authentic and effective, even during challenging times. We offer practical advice on how to embrace gratitude as a powerful tool to help us navigate through life's ups and downs.



Holly Bertone, PMP, CNHP is a #1 Amazon.com bestselling author, sought-after speaker, and gratitude coach. As a breast cancer and autoimmune survivor, she helps women view their diagnosis as a gift so that they can unwrap resilience to build fortitude with gratitude. Holly spent 25 years rising through the ranks of consulting and federal government service before her failing health shattered her corporate dreams. Since then, she has leaned into her path of true purpose as the President and CEO of Pink Fortitude and founder of Fortitude Academy by helping women go from being Grumpy Worriers to Grateful Warriors.



The typical practice of listing 3 things we’re grateful for does not work for everybody and may even be making it difficult for some to get into a gratitude practice.

Being in a state of gratitude is less a matter of listing things we’re grateful for, and more about actually feeling grateful

Each person’s gratitude habit must take into consideration their natural personality or tendencies to make it ‘stick’.

We can find our way to a state of gratitude even during times of stress or difficulty.

Gratitude builds fortitude.



