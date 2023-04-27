200. You’ve Come A Long Way Baby: A Conversation About Change with Yvonne Marchese

EPISODE SUMMARY

This is the official 200th episode of Second Breaks! I'm practically twisting myself around and patting myself on the back for reaching this milestone.

But I don't want to just celebrate reaching a specific number. I want to mark the progress that I've made in life since I started this show.

We all know change is the one thing that's constant in life, and in this episode, I want to reflect on that. Specifically, the change we go through intentionally or naturally over time. It's those small, incremental changes that often go unnoticed, but can lead to big transformations.

To help me with this reflection, I've asked my dear friend to join me, Yvonne Marchese, who hosts the Late Bloomer Living podcast.

We chat about how important it is to zoom in and zoom out to get different perspectives, and how that helps us recognize both specific and broader changes. We use the start of our respective podcasts as a mile marker to reflect on our journeys and to acknowledge how far we've come.

I hope this episode inspires you to take some time to reflect on your own journey and recognize the progress you've made, no matter how small.

Remember, it's not just about the destination. It's about the journey and the changes we make along the way.

KEY TAKEAWAYS FROM THIS EPISODE

We go through incremental change all the time, which we often don't realize until we take the time to reflect.

It's important to zoom in and zoom out to get different perspectives on our lives and recognize both specific and broader changes.

Choosing relevant markers to zoom out can help us recognize broader changes, and reflecting on our journey is time well-spent.

Reflecting on our progress is essential to recognize our own progress, not as how others see us, but how we witness it in ourselves.

It's important to mark and celebrate our progress in our journey, no matter our age or where we are in life.



FOOTNOTES



