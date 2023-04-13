199. Working Midlifers: How To Prepare for the AI Disruption

EPISODE SUMMARY

Well, folks, it’s hard to ignore the big news these days about ChatGPT and AI. Although we’ve been using AI for a while now, many of us have thought it was still a ways off from becoming truly disruptive.

But now, with the launch of ChatGPT in November 2022 and GPT-4 in March 2023, we’ve entered a new phase of development where AI outputs are virtually indistinguishable from human outputs, and some are hailing, are even better than what humans can do. For those of us in the working midlife crowd, this presents both an opportunity and a risk. We can’t bury our heads in the sand and pretend it’s not happening.

In this episode, I talk about why we need to pay attention and take action now to reposition ourselves for what’s coming. Stay tuned for some practical tips you can implement right away to stay ahead of the game.



KEY TAKEAWAYS FROM THIS EPISODE

The unrelenting march of AI development is a monster curveball that will affect midlifers in the workforce.

The worst thing we can do is to stick our heads in the ground and ignore what’s happening.

But don’t worry, there are certain things we can do to prepare, plan, and reposition ourselves. So let’s get to it!



FOOTNOTES:



Global Economic Report, Goldman Sachs, March 2023

“GPTs are GPTs: An Early Look at the Labor Market Impact Potential of Large Language Model”, OpenAI, March 2023

Digital Ageism: Challenges and Opportunities in Artificial Intelligence for Older Adults, The Gerontologist, Oxford Academic, January 2022

-------



