197. Midlife is a Call to Action: When Curveballs Hit (Part 2)

EPISODE SUMMARY:

This is the second part of the conversation on why midlife is a call to action for change. If you haven't listened to Part 1 (Ep 195), I suggest you start there!



In this episode, I tackle the subject of "unexpected change" or what I call curveballs — events that disrupt our lives, sometimes even reshaping and changing their trajectory.

You can read the full text of this episode at http://secondbreaks.com

FOOTNOTES:

Life Is In The Transitions, by Bruce Feiler

Ep 195: Midlife Is A Call To Action: The Case For Change (Part 1)

Ep 196: “When” is Midlife with Bernie Borges



Work with Lou Blaser



Connect with Lou Blaser on LinkedIn.





Subscribe to Midlife Cues, a weekly newsletter about intentional living in midlife.