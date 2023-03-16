We're All Getting Older

197. Midlife is a Call to Action: When Curveballs Hit (Part 2)
Mar 16, 2023

EPISODE SUMMARY:
This is the second part of the conversation on why midlife is a call to action for change. If you haven't listened to Part 1 (Ep 195), I suggest you start there!

In this episode, I tackle the subject of "unexpected change" or what I call curveballs — events that disrupt our lives, sometimes even reshaping and changing their trajectory.

You can read the full text of this episode at http://secondbreaks.com

FOOTNOTES:
Life Is In The Transitions, by Bruce Feiler

Ep 195: Midlife Is A Call To Action: The Case For Change (Part 1)

Ep 196: “When” is Midlife with Bernie Borges

Work with Lou Blaser


Connect with Lou Blaser on LinkedIn.

Subscribe to Midlife Cues, a weekly newsletter about intentional living in midlife.

