194. Want to spice up your year-end review process? Try these 3 atypical questions.

Many of us conduct some kind of a year-end review process sometime in December.

My process has evolved a lot over the years, but I’ve been sitting down to do an annual review religiously since my corporate years.

I’m always looking for ways to keep my process relevant to wherever I am in life. I also work to spice it up so things don’t get boring and I can look forward to the exercise toward the end of December.

During the last few years, I’ve picked up a handful of new questions that aren’t the usual kind you frequently hear about. And these have added a new dimension to my assessment of how my year went.

If your year-end review process has gotten stale or a bit ho-hum, consider adding these to change things up.



For the written version of this episode and all the links, head on over to http://secondbreaks.com