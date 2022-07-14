We're All Getting Older

We're All Getting Older

Second Breaks
184. Empty Nest: How to Prepare For This Major Life Transition with Karen Herbert
Jul 14, 2022

Those of us who are parents will be familiar with the mélange of emotions that comes when it’s time for the kids to leave the nest — whether that’s to college or to begin their adult life away from us.

In this episode, I talk with transitions life coach Karen Herbert to explore how parents can best manage themselves during some of the most challenging feelings of empty nesters, and most importantly, how to focus on the most important thing — the relationship they have with their young adult kids.

IN THIS EPISODE:

  • How to manage the many different emotions and feelings that you may be going through during this period

  • The most important objective or goal parents should have, particularly as they guide their children to young adulthood

  • How best to continue to be in your children’s lives even as they leave the nest and go on their own

  • The two things young adults hate the most from their parents and how you can avoid these traps


For all the links and show notes, head on over to http://secondbreaks.com

