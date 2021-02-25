154. Living the Modern Nomadic Life with Podcast Ally's Brigitte Lyons

Highlights of Episode 154:

How does living and working "on the move" actually work

Unique challenges and benefits of living in a really small space

Where they park, what they do for electricity, internet access, water, among others!

How this experience is changing her and how she engages with people

The responsibilities of traveling during a pandemic



Brigitte Lyons is the founder of Podcast Ally, a podcast booking agency that has lined up 100s of podcast interviews for their clients.

Brigitte has spent her entire career working in the PR industry, but she believes podcasts are a special medium that impacts the lives of everyone who produces, guests, and listens to a show, and she’s thrilled to have come into this specialization.

And here's the kicker, she runs the agency while traveling the United States in a 21 ft fiberglass travel trailer, where she lives and works with her husband and gets out to hike as often as she can.



For the highlights of this conversation and all the links, visit https://secondbreaks.com/podcast