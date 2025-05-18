We're All Getting Older

Trust is a bit of an issue as I grow older. That's in part due to life experience, but also perhaps a broader perspective, maybe? I'm not sure. I am sure that I'm more cautious on the daily, not just in unfamiliar situations.

This has a lot to do with technology, and a huge uptick in scammy phonecalls, texts, and emails. I've either become a detective or a paranoid old hag, it's hard to tell.

Oh yeah, not handing out trust the way I used to , for sure. lol

For starters, we have to acknowledge that there are obvious issues for women of course

I also think there's a psychological depth to the idea that when our parents passed away, we can feel less protected in the world. Even though that doesn't logically make sense, formatively it does.

The aha for me is when you talked about us just being older and having had more experience. We've simply gathered more experiences at this point and are more careful and thoughtful about our choices.

Kudos to you for your adventure as well. That takes some bravery. 😊

