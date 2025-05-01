You lot are one of the best parts of We’re All Getting Older (WAGO). Your comments and replies to the weekly essays deepen the conversation, take it to unexpected places, and — without fail — make me absurdly happy. You're the reason this place feels less like a solo broadcast and more like a wildly thoughtful hangout.

So I figured it was time we had a central square. Welcome to Town Center — WAGO’s unofficial bulletin board / park bench / coffee cart / “is this seat taken?” moment.

If you’re up for it, drop a hello below. I’d love to know:

Where in the world you are

What song instantly teleports you to your teenage self

Something you’re currently unlearning (a favourite WAGO pastime)

I’ll go first. Check the pinned comment.

Come say hey. Don’t overthink it!



