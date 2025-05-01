We're All Getting Older

Lou Blaser
14hEdited

I'll start! I'm Lou, a corporate escapee who's found a new passion in writing, asking questions, and dabbling in philosophy (small "p", think: philosophy-in-a-denim-jacket). I’ve lived all over — NYC, NJ, OH, MD, FL — and these days, I’m spending more time in the Philippines, where I was born before emigrating to the U.S. Oldest-of-the-old Gen X here, so anything disco takes me right back to my teens. Stayin’ Alive and Night Fever are basically time machines. What I'm unlearning these days: that busyness equals productivity, that productivity is the golden metric, and that slow is bad.

Oh, and I'm definitely working on defying that old saying about not teaching new tricks to old dogs... because you absolutely can! 🤗

Matthew Long
14h

Hi Lou and everyone. My name is Matthew and I am a retired Navy Officer living in rural Tennessee. I spend my days reading, writing, walking my dog, and working in the garden. I went to high school in the early 90s so Sheryl Crow's "All I Wanna Do" was my go to at the time. I am unlearning much of the bureaucratic nonsense I had to learn during my days working in government. Glad to be here.

