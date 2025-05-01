You lot are one of the best parts of We’re All Getting Older (WAGO). Your comments and replies to the weekly essays deepen the conversation, take it to unexpected places, and — without fail — make me absurdly happy. You're the reason this place feels less like a solo broadcast and more like a wildly thoughtful hangout.
So I figured it was time we had a central square. Welcome to Town Center — WAGO’s unofficial bulletin board / park bench / coffee cart / “is this seat taken?” moment.
If you’re up for it, drop a hello below. I’d love to know:
Where in the world you are
What song instantly teleports you to your teenage self
Something you’re currently unlearning (a favourite WAGO pastime)
I’ll go first. Check the pinned comment.
Come say hey. Don’t overthink it!
I'll start! I'm Lou, a corporate escapee who's found a new passion in writing, asking questions, and dabbling in philosophy (small "p", think: philosophy-in-a-denim-jacket). I’ve lived all over — NYC, NJ, OH, MD, FL — and these days, I’m spending more time in the Philippines, where I was born before emigrating to the U.S. Oldest-of-the-old Gen X here, so anything disco takes me right back to my teens. Stayin’ Alive and Night Fever are basically time machines. What I'm unlearning these days: that busyness equals productivity, that productivity is the golden metric, and that slow is bad.
Oh, and I'm definitely working on defying that old saying about not teaching new tricks to old dogs... because you absolutely can! 🤗
Hi Lou and everyone. My name is Matthew and I am a retired Navy Officer living in rural Tennessee. I spend my days reading, writing, walking my dog, and working in the garden. I went to high school in the early 90s so Sheryl Crow's "All I Wanna Do" was my go to at the time. I am unlearning much of the bureaucratic nonsense I had to learn during my days working in government. Glad to be here.