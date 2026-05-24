We're All Getting Older

We're All Getting Older

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Kaarin Marx Smith's avatar
Kaarin Marx Smith
May 24

Dear Lou, when I started reading this post I thought it meant that you were going to leave, and I hoped that wasn't so, as I would truly miss you. So much of what you write is what I am thinking and hadn't put pen to (public) paper. I am so glad that you aren't going away...just taking time to think what's next. I have been feeling the same way and haven't posted much while I focus on a memoir and also think about how I want to show up on Substack...I don't want to keep saying the same thing over and over or even the same thing every one else is saying. At any rate, enjoy your sabbatical and keep us all posted on your next adventure, so we can cheer you on!

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1 reply by Lou Blaser
Diana Badoux's avatar
Diana Badoux
May 24

Hi Lou, I wish you all the best in searching for a new beginning for your Substack's new content. Funny, but I'm in the same process. Keep going the old way or do something completely different. Keep writing and enjoy your journey! (literally and figuratively).

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