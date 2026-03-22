Conversations about learning, becoming, and building a coherent life.

Hello,

We are back in that time of the year again. The season of new beginnings. Nature’s way of reminding us that everything restarts — whether we’re ready for it or not.

March has a way of insisting, doesn’t it? Open the windows. Step outside. Embrace what the season brings. But I’m not sure I’m there yet.

March finds me restless this year.

I recognize this feeling. I’ve been there before. It is me in the process of closing a door and leaving something behind. Me in the hallway, in between. I wander around, touching doorknobs, wondering if this one or that one is the next thing... the right next thing.

You can’t really tell, though, unless you walk through. But I am not ready, so I stay in the hallway.

• • •

I have outgrown the space I was in before, and that is a good thing.

Growing is always good. Never mind that it results in you finding yourself in awkward spaces that no longer fit — where you no longer fit — and you bend yourself this way and that so you can continue to occupy the same space. Because it feels not so much comfortable as it is familiar.

But having bent yourself to fit, you ache all over. You can’t stretch yourself properly, and each time you flex a leg or an arm, you’re reminded that you no longer belong there. And oh my goodness, isn’t that thought equally delicious and scary at the same time!

And so one day, you say to yourself, “Enough of this”, and you climb out of the old, ill-fitting space. You head toward the door, peek outside, and eventually, gather enough … what exactly? Strength, is it? Curiosity maybe? Anyway, you walk out.

• • •

Hallways are funny. Like any space designed for transition — stairwells, airports, train stations — they are not meant to be comfortable. You’re not supposed to stay there, you see. You’re supposed to know or figure out where you’re going and get going.

So this restless feeling I have comes with the territory, I suppose. Especially as I haven’t a clue where I’m going next.

In the past, I would rush this part.

Pick a door, any door, just to be out of the in-between. There’s a certain efficiency to that approach, and I’ve relied on it more than once. But I do wonder sometimes what might have happened had I not been in such a rush all the time. If I had been more patient and not forced things to take shape too soon.

And so that is what I’m doing now. Not rushing. Sitting with restlessness and staying in the hallway. I’m foregoing a timetable, which is, in and of itself, a sign of growth. But my goodness, is it uncomfortable.

• • •

Trees do not deliberate spring; they simply respond to conditions. I, on the other hand, excel at standing in hallways overthinking doors and feeling antsy for not choosing one quickly.

The Greeks had a word, kairos — the opportune moment, when something that wasn’t yet possible suddenly is. I’ve decided to trust that this time. I’m not going to treat the waiting as a failure of will.

I don’t know what’s next, and I’m choosing to remain in this uncomfortable hallway. For as long as I can.

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💬 last word

To everything, a season. To every purpose, a time.

Pete Seeger lifted these words almost wholesale from Ecclesiastes, and The Byrds made them a classic. It seemed only right for this letter — a three-thousand-year-old reminder that waiting has always been part of the cycle. Not a detour from it.

Kairos, in a different key.



All my best,

Lou Blaser

Lou Blaser writes about learning, becoming, and building a coherent life. She also curates and maintains The Filtered, a digital library for reading, learning, and thinking better.



