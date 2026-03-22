We're All Getting Older

We're All Getting Older

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Sarah Li-Cain's avatar
Sarah Li-Cain
2d

I too am in a liminal space, at least one that I can't ignore anymore. I think mostly I need to stay here because there's a bit of grief about the change, but I'm grateful I have the emotional maturity to be able to sit here.

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1 reply by Lou Blaser
Carol Oyanagi's avatar
Carol Oyanagi
3d

Liminal spaces. Waiting. Walking through the wilderness. Actually the last several years have been one wilderness after another for me. I love that word kairos and Eccl 3. They offer hope. My senses are also heightened to the desert flowers that God is unfolding along the way. There are also places of rest. Ps 23 (written for those of us still living). Thanks Lou.

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1 reply by Lou Blaser
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