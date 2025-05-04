We're All Getting Older

Rosana Francescato
16h

Great points here! My work name tag has shifted from editor to tech worker to solar energy communicator. But I’m trying to think of myself more as a writer now, as that’s my focus even as I have to keep working for a few more years. But there are also other labels —like neighbor, daughter, friend — that have become more important recently. And definitely “older woman.” That one seems important. In true Rosana fashion, I resist having just one label. 😀

1 reply by Lou Blaser
Leo in L.A.
18h

I like the name tags metaphor. The whole idea of letting go of identity. Or as we get older, we move into our second phase of identification, psychologically.

I can give a personal example. For 30+ years I was all about musical theatre. Massive hobby. I've seen over 300 stage productions, most of them on Broadway. I've been inside 35 of the 42 theatres on Broadway. The fact that I know that. The fact that I spell it "re." lol

My office used to be plastered with Broadway memorabilia.

It was part of my identity.

To quote someone clever, it's no longer the headline (I love that).

And you probably wouldn't even know any of this about me if you knew me now.

Shedding name tags right and left. 😊

2 replies by Lou Blaser and others
19 more comments...

