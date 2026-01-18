We're All Getting Older

We're All Getting Older

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Daniel Puzzo's avatar
Daniel Puzzo
5d

Thank you so much for profiling me, Lou! 🤗 Glad my world-weary, disdainful and direct snarky style is something you've grown to appreciate 😉😂

Reply
Share
1 reply by Lou Blaser
Jennie O'Connor's avatar
Jennie O'Connor
5d

“By all means, make plans… but don’t stick to them.”

That’s some choice life advice right there. Patch Adams was a cool commencement speaker, but I would’ve done better with that single nugget of wisdom.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Lou Blaser and others
20 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lou Blaser · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture