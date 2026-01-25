We're All Getting Older

We're All Getting Older

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jan Stoneburner's avatar
Jan Stoneburner
4d

Your article this morning reminds me of a story my sister used to tell. She was an elementary art teacher. "That's a beautiful dog, Johnny." "That's not a dog, That's the pond at my Grandpa's farm." After that, she started asking instead of telling. From the minute kids step into schools in the US until they leave, we set expectations for them. It's called outcome-based education. It takes a lot to undo some of the things we learn as children. Enjoyed your post, Lou.

Reply
Share
3 replies by Lou Blaser and others
Karen Blue's avatar
Karen Blue
2d

Great article, Lou. And it reminds me of a question I frequently ask a reader who thinks they're too old to (fill in the blank). I ask, "Is it the journey or the destination that's most important/exciting/interesting to you?" Another way of looking at the verb instead of the noun. Blue💙

Reply
Share
16 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lou Blaser · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture