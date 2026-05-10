We're All Getting Older

We're All Getting Older

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Kaarin Marx Smith's avatar
Kaarin Marx Smith
May 10

I can't say I am exactly an upbeat person, but I spent too many years working with people who truly did have something to complain about: refugees, children in foster care, people who'd lost their homes to earthquakes, etc. My attitude is that if I woke up this morning I already have a lot to be grateful for. I don't have a lot of time or patience for whiners.

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