We're All Getting Older

We're All Getting Older

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Loe & Behold's avatar
Loe & Behold
2d

My version of your lovely and intentional post is focusing on tiny, vibrant moments of progress. Thank you.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Lou Blaser
Ken Chason's avatar
Ken Chason
3d

Agree completely on all counts! The news, in particular, is something I also cut way back after I realized a difference between being informed and being overwhelmed.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Lou Blaser
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lou Blaser · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture