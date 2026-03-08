An ongoing conversation about what we are learning, who we are becoming, and how we are building a coherent life.

Hello,

“My experience is what I agree to attend to,” said American philosopher and psychologist William James. “Only those items which I notice shape my mind.”

I love that quote. It’s like an entire philosophy for life in a nutshell, especially the second part.

James’ observation is a reminder for me to mind where my attention goes, because what I choose to attend to shapes my reality, shapes the world I experience. And the older I get, the more careful I am about this.

But maybe “careful” is not the right word — although I very much want to be so.

Careful implies choosing. Being deliberate ahead of time. And although I have done that to some extent, my attention still seems to get arrested, way too often, by one thing or another, without much forethought.

So, I haven’t always been careful. But I have become very aware of where it’s gone, which I think is the second-best thing. Being aware allows me to interrupt, stop my attention from being continuously directed toward something I may not particularly want to care about in the long run.

Becoming aware of our attention is akin to waking up in the middle of a dream sequence, and it’s not always easy. When I look back to my so-called “career years”, I’m not entirely sure that all the things I attended to were deliberate. I imagine a good number of them were out of momentum or consensus.

The trek toward awareness of attention — noticing what I’m noticing, so to speak — began as I studied philosophy, Stoicism in particular. To the Stoics, a disciplined life begins with monitoring where the mind goes. As I got into the practice of pausing and noticing and examining, I recognized not only what I was paying attention to but how it was shaping my experience and by extension, my life — and not always to my liking.

• • •

Noticing the object of my attention is interesting, but so is noticing how my attention is being captured. I find that my attention isn’t usually wandering around, but rather is being pulled. And understanding how this is happening helps me retain agency over what I choose to attend to.

News

Paying attention to the news has always been a tricky thing for me. There’s a constant tug-of-war between wanting to be informed and wanting to safeguard my emotional and mental well-being.

News is designed to pull our attention by urgency. And there aren’t any boring days when nothing much is happening in the news these days. Every single day presents a new kindling to keep the fire going. And there are days when it feels like kerosene is being poured to keep it raging.

I’ve had to be extra deliberate about news consumption since the beginning of the year, when back-to-back horrific events hijacked my attention, so much so I spent days curled on the couch in despair. But I can’t just cover my eyes and ears and completely ignore what’s happening. Epictetus’ rule of thumb is: know what’s happening, but don’t hand over your peace of mind to events you cannot influence.

So, I’ve resolved to put boundaries on how I give my attention. If news is going to occupy part of my mind, I want it delivered in a form that doesn’t hijack my emotions. For the last few weeks, I’ve not consumed any news apart from what I read in The Economist. Its typical dry, understated, minimal drama presentation makes it the best courier of news for me for the moment.

Television

Paying attention to what I’m watching on TV is interesting. Because while the news drags my attention through urgency, TV invites it in through story and mood.

Watching TV holds our attention through immersion. I fall into stories and stay in a world. And while that is a kind of choice, it’s not always obvious to me why.

Mind you, I’m fully aware of the kind of moral baggage TV has. It is passive; it wastes time; it rots the brain. And a lot of people talk of TV-watching almost like a vice: “I watched too much TV last night.” So there’s a kind of guilt narrative around it.

But I don’t find attention to fiction and stories trivial. We certainly don’t feel guilty about going to the theatre and watching plays. So, I think the tension is about mindless consumption versus chosen absorption.

The legitimacy of attention depends less on the medium and more on the consciousness with which we give it. What are we watching? What shows have we chosen to attend to?

Three shows that are currently holding my attention are Belgravia (MGM+), Poldark (PBS Masterpiece), and Bookish (PBS Masterpiece). I don’t feel drained or numbed after watching these shows. And while an episode may move me to tears or a character may infuriate me, the experience feels satisfying as a whole.

Reading

Where I am most deliberate about attention is reading — books, publications I subscribe to, etc.

I regularly cull publications that I allow in my inbox, that’s for sure. And when it comes to books — well, that’s an even more careful consideration! There are way too many books and so little time, as they say, and I’m quite deliberate about the ones I attend to.

Reading — and reading books in particular — cultivates sustained attention. It is self-paced and entirely voluntary. We decide how long we stay, where we linger, whether we might pause in the middle of a page and think.

Unlike news or television, reading places the tempo of attention in our hands. We set the pace of attention when we read.

In the last couple of years, I’ve been more conscious about the structure of my reading experience. I didn’t have a word for what I was doing until I read Petya K. Grady describe her approach to “reading projects”. That is what I’m doing. I have reading projects. And framing it that way gives it a sustaining and self-contained arc.

My current reading projects are:

The Gilded Age study

Deep dives of Edith Wharton, Ian McEwan, and John le Carré

Revisiting Assigned Reading

It might look like a lot, but I only have a list of 5-6 books per project for this year.

• • •

I do want to be selective about what I notice, as James suggests. That is the goal. As careful as I might want to be, though, I realize I won’t always be able to choose where my attention goes. But I can notice it sooner, interrupt it when necessary, and sometimes, steer it toward things that matter more.

✴️ In which parts of your life do you feel most deliberate (or least deliberate) about your attention?

Leave a comment

💬 last word

The finale in the musical Hamilton is a meditation on legacy and the subjective nature of history. Our impact is determined not just by our actions but by those who record them. And perhaps most powerfully, the song is a reminder to put ourselves “back in the narrative” and tell our story ourselves.

“And when my time is up

Have I done enough?

Will they tell my story?”

All my best,

Lou Blaser

Lou Blaser writes about learning, becoming, and figuring out how to build a coherent life. She also curates and maintains The Filtered, a digital library for reading, learning, and thinking better.