I really ought to clean up and share my book notes on From Strength to Strength by Arthur C. Brooks. I love this book and often recommend it to midlifers who are thinking about what’s next.

But for today’s piece, I want to just focus on J.S. Bach and Charles Darwin. We know these names of course, but I learned some other bits about them in Brooks’ book that made me go, “Hmmm, I want to be like Bach, and please, not Darwin.”

What in the world am I talking about?!?

So, Darwin — we know this guy... evolutionary theory, natural selection, epic author of On The Origin of Species, described as one of the most influential figures in human history, buried in Westminster Abbey (together with all the other Big Deal Someones, not far from Sir Isaac Newton).

It would appear, according to Brooks, that Darwin — despite all his achievements — “died considering his career to be a disappointment.”

“I have not the heart or strength at my age to begin any investigations lasting years, which is the only thing which I enjoy,” he confessed to a friend. “I have everything to make me happy and contented, but life has become very wearisome to me.”

On the other hand, there’s Johann Sebastian Bach, a German composer generally regarded as one of the greatest composers in the history of Western music. Have you ever heard his Cello Suite No.1 in G Major, played by Yo-Yo Ma? Or his Mass in B Minor? Just exquisite.

Like Darwin, J.S. Bach gained acclaim and success early in his career. At that point, he was considered by many to be the finest composer in the high baroque. Funnily enough, it was his son, C.P.E., who “kicked him out of the limelight.” For the last decade of J.S.’s life, his son was regarded as the greatest of the Bachs. When Mozart later said, “Bach is the father, we are the children,” Mozart was referring to C.P.E., not J.S.

But unlike Darwin, Bach did not despair.

Instead, he took pride in his son’s achievements and threw himself into reinventing his career and his life. He turned his talents from “musical innovator to master teacher.” He spent the last 10 years of his life working on various musical projects. He focused on projects he enjoyed doing and died while working—literally—on The Art of Fugue.

When Darwin hit his wall, he became despondent and depressed; his life ended in sadness. Like most people, he never looked for or found his second curve, so all he saw late in life was his decline. Meanwhile, when Bach saw the back half of his fluid intelligence curve, he jumped with both feet onto his crystallized intelligence curve and never looked back. When he fell behind as an innovator, he reinvented himself as an instructor. He died beloved, fulfilled, respected—if not as famous as he once had been—and, by all accounts, happy.

• • •

These are larger-than-life men, but their stories sound familiar, don’t they? We know friends and colleagues who are anxious about what’s going to happen to them after retirement. We know people who feel they've lost their identity once they no longer have the job title to signal who they are. (I personally know how that feels!)

Once you get into the space I call the wilderness, it can be sooo hard to find a clear trail out of there. Just ask Darwin.

Bach’s story inspires me to notice the opportunities in the back nine of our lives. He reminds me not to waste time looking in the rearview mirror but to focus on what’s ahead—what’s in front, not what’s behind.

This isn’t about making the most of “what’s left.” It's about taking advantage of the opportunities and strengths that only come in the second half of life.

“Devote the back half of your life to serving others with your wisdom. Get old sharing the things you believe are most important. Excellence is always its own reward, and this is how you can be most excellent as you age.” — Arthur C. Brooks

