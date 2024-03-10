94. Announcing a New Series on WAGO
"The most important reason for going from one place to another is to see what's in between." — Norton Juster
☕️ the main thing
At the start of this year, I excitedly (and sufficiently cringy) announced that I was starting a new career. Most of the reactions I got were positive, atta-girls, and high-fives all around.
A few — mostly close friends who generally knew what I was up to reached out and said, “But I thought you were doing that already?”
And a fewer few…