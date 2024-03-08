Shaping Life

Shaping Life

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Tami B.'s avatar
Tami B.
Mar 8, 2024

Really enjoyed reading your thoughts on this important transition to the next phase of your life! I, too, am retiring this year and, while a little scary, I’m thrilled thinking about the possibilities and freedoms. Congratulations!

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Kathleen Clare Waller's avatar
Kathleen Clare Waller
Mar 8, 2024

What a wonderful reflection, Matthew!

Hope to read more about these rural spaces in your work. Congratulations on setting yourself up well for this transition to more writing and other pursuits.

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