We're All Getting Older

Robin LaVoie
2d

I appreciate your question: “how do we know when we’re staying because we believe in something — or just because we’re scared to leap?”

It's tricky. Our brains will help us rationalize anything, I suppose. I fought against acceptance of many things in my life for a long time, seeing it as weakness/resignation/giving up - and then I got older and tired of always fighting.

I have a note pinned on my board, a reminder of something I heard during a podcast or meditation lesson: "Fulfillment = Wanting what you already have." This helps ground me in my situation and life. While I might feel stuck in some ways, if I can get curious about what’s good right here, that's a bold choice I can make, too. Maybe the "sign" I see (great song) isn't the one that says "get out," maybe it's the one saying take up the challenge to figure out how to stay.

Jim
2d

Nice write you're asking some heavy stuff. I'm sure a book could be written about it. It's commitment to what your doing. I myself have trouble with jobs past 6 to 8 years. I excel, get overloaded by bosses and burn out. Not real burn out. I just say screw this and move on. It's takes commitment to be good at your job. I've always had jobs that involved public safety so you have to be good or you're just not a moral person. Just to be clear there's no religious influence. But to finish, I've been married 52 years. It's not just love. There's ups and downs, some serious, some minute. But when you make a commitment it's not about you anymore. It's about other people, your wife your kids. Our oldest is turning 50 this year. He had his challenges, but today he's raised his own son and done a good job. It's about taking care of others. It gives you purpose.

I was raised by parents that lived through the Great Depression. Dad survived Pearl Harbor, but the ship went down. There was no nonsense. My sister still complains about having to use the front and back each piece of paper to write on. My parents were great examples, I know that now. Didn't always appreciate it as a kid. Commitment. Not always fun, but worth it.

From the Eagles "don't let the sound of your own wheels make crazy" or something like that.

