Hey! This is part of an ongoing series of essays on leaps of faith. This one… wanders somewhere unexpected.
I love Slow Horses1 on Apple TV. But I honestly can’t figure out why these people at Slough House don’t just leave. Especially River Cartwright. Him, I’d really like to yell at.
He’s young, he’s sharp. He’s got connections. So he messed up once (arguably a setup, if you ask me). Still, does he really have to rot in that damp basement along with the other MI5 rejects?
Is it fear? He doesn’t seem scared. Is it pride? Penance? Habit?
And why am I so obsessed with him just staying there?
Many of us would likely advise a friend who’s stuck in a soul-sucking situation to go. Get out already. Take the leap. You deserve better. Life’s too short.
That tracks because, as a culture, we tend to gravitate toward movement. Staying rarely gets a standing ovation. It’s the leap that gets the glory. Change is brave and action is virtuous. Forward motion is progress; do it scared if you must.
So you know, I’m not neutral here. I am exactly that person who would say those things. I’ve always seen movement as strength. (And, if I’m being honest, as a way to regain control when things start to feel uncertain.)
I’ve been married twice, and both marriages lasted three years. Why? Because I couldn’t stay. Because when things felt claustrophobic, I looked for the exit ramp. “This isn’t for me,” I said to myself, then and now. And I didn’t stay long enough to have a change of heart.
But now, these MI5 rejects on Slow Horses grate on me. They’re making me think whether I truly understand what staying is.
Is staying really just a failure of nerve? A weakness? Or could it be something else entirely?
What if staying isn’t weakness but its own kind of brave? What if staying isn’t the absence of a leap but its own version of one?
• • •
In “What It Really Means to Take a Leap”, we explored Kierkegaard’s leap of faith. Kierkegaard is all about movement into the unknown. The kind you must take when reason runs out and you still go forward. I think most of us imagine that to mean a literal movement, like it’s the opposite of staying.
But River’s stance on Slow Horses seems to show a different side to this. Because River — he doesn’t just endure Slough House. He keeps showing up, no matter what. Which, frankly, makes no sense to me. He pushes cases forward even when they’re petty, even when no one’s watching. He still believes the work matters, even if no one believes in him.
He commits. Even when it’s thankless. Even when it costs him. You know, I don’t think that’s weakness. And that’s not inertia either. That looks to me like choice.
Watching River, I wonder if we’ve misunderstood what leaps look like. Maybe they’re not always dramatic gestures. Maybe some of them are small, stubborn returns — back to the desk, back to the work, back to the thing you’re not ready to give up on. Maybe faith sometimes looks like staying.
• • •
And if staying is a kind of leap, then how do we know when we’re doing it for the right reasons?
That’s the bit I can’t get my arms around. Because I see now that staying can be noble. But it can also be fear dressed as loyalty. It can be quiet courage… or quiet resignation. Sometimes the same choice can feel like both, depending on the day or the decade.
So, how do we tell the difference? What makes staying an act of conviction, not just inertia? What’s the line between commitment and entrapment?
And how do we know when we’re staying because we believe in something — or just because we’re scared to leap?
Honestly, I don’t know. Maybe you do.
✴️ Have you ever chosen to stay when you could’ve gone? What made it the right choice (or not)? What did it cost you, or give you?
I’m still sitting with these questions. You’re welcome to sit with me.
🏷 The Meaning Dept.
💭 not Socrates, but close enough
“Sometimes the world we have is not the world we want. But we have our hearts and our imaginations to make the best of it.” — Elizabeth Bishop, Fringe
🍹 reader shout-out
Big love to WAGO reader, who’s doing something lovely over at Writing From The Ground Up. If you’re circling back to writing or trying to decide if you can dare, Stephanie’s someone you’ll be glad to have in your corner. Highly recommend a peek if you’re a writer at heart (or secretly wish you were).
🍭 echo chamber
Lots of convos happening in the comments on “What It Really Takes to Make a Leap”. Sandra, Alex, and Sue shared their leaps of faith. And Claire is currently circling one. Maybe send a bit of bucking-up energy her way?
💬 last word
Yes, I know this is the “leave now” anthem. But it slaps, so we’re doing this.2
Not exactly channeling River there. I told you I was confused. 😂
Everything is fine,
Lou Blaser
(Vice Deputy of Whatever This Is)
Slow Horses is a British spy thriller television series based on the Slough House series of novels by Mick Herron. […] Slough House is an administrative purgatory for MI5 service rejects who have seriously failed a task but not badly enough to get sacked. Those consigned there are known as "slow horses", a play on the name of the place itself, Slough House, and an expression for people who are slow at thinking and action. Those assigned there are expected to endure dull, routine tasks, along with occasional verbal abuse from their miserable boss, Jackson Lamb, who anticipates that they will leave out of boredom or frustration. (Source: Wikipedia)
Backstory I probably shouldn’t admit: This song was once my actual breakup anthem. Not from a marriage. Just one of those “situationships” I didn’t stay in.
For recovering overachievers, former ladder climbers, and anyone who's done being a cog — come hang. Subscribe to WAGO.
I appreciate your question: “how do we know when we’re staying because we believe in something — or just because we’re scared to leap?”
It's tricky. Our brains will help us rationalize anything, I suppose. I fought against acceptance of many things in my life for a long time, seeing it as weakness/resignation/giving up - and then I got older and tired of always fighting.
I have a note pinned on my board, a reminder of something I heard during a podcast or meditation lesson: "Fulfillment = Wanting what you already have." This helps ground me in my situation and life. While I might feel stuck in some ways, if I can get curious about what’s good right here, that's a bold choice I can make, too. Maybe the "sign" I see (great song) isn't the one that says "get out," maybe it's the one saying take up the challenge to figure out how to stay.
Nice write you're asking some heavy stuff. I'm sure a book could be written about it. It's commitment to what your doing. I myself have trouble with jobs past 6 to 8 years. I excel, get overloaded by bosses and burn out. Not real burn out. I just say screw this and move on. It's takes commitment to be good at your job. I've always had jobs that involved public safety so you have to be good or you're just not a moral person. Just to be clear there's no religious influence. But to finish, I've been married 52 years. It's not just love. There's ups and downs, some serious, some minute. But when you make a commitment it's not about you anymore. It's about other people, your wife your kids. Our oldest is turning 50 this year. He had his challenges, but today he's raised his own son and done a good job. It's about taking care of others. It gives you purpose.
I was raised by parents that lived through the Great Depression. Dad survived Pearl Harbor, but the ship went down. There was no nonsense. My sister still complains about having to use the front and back each piece of paper to write on. My parents were great examples, I know that now. Didn't always appreciate it as a kid. Commitment. Not always fun, but worth it.
From the Eagles "don't let the sound of your own wheels make crazy" or something like that.