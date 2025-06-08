Hey! This is part of an ongoing series of essays on leaps of faith. This one… wanders somewhere unexpected.

I love Slow Horses on Apple TV. But I honestly can’t figure out why these people at Slough House don’t just leave. Especially River Cartwright. Him, I’d really like to yell at.

He’s young, he’s sharp. He’s got connections. So he messed up once (arguably a setup, if you ask me). Still, does he really have to rot in that damp basement along with the other MI5 rejects?

Is it fear? He doesn’t seem scared. Is it pride? Penance? Habit?

And why am I so obsessed with him just staying there?

“What do you mean I’m trapped?!”

Many of us would likely advise a friend who’s stuck in a soul-sucking situation to go. Get out already. Take the leap. You deserve better. Life’s too short.

That tracks because, as a culture, we tend to gravitate toward movement. Staying rarely gets a standing ovation. It’s the leap that gets the glory. Change is brave and action is virtuous. Forward motion is progress; do it scared if you must.

So you know, I’m not neutral here. I am exactly that person who would say those things. I’ve always seen movement as strength. (And, if I’m being honest, as a way to regain control when things start to feel uncertain.)

I’ve been married twice, and both marriages lasted three years. Why? Because I couldn’t stay. Because when things felt claustrophobic, I looked for the exit ramp. “This isn’t for me,” I said to myself, then and now. And I didn’t stay long enough to have a change of heart.

But now, these MI5 rejects on Slow Horses grate on me. They’re making me think whether I truly understand what staying is.

Is staying really just a failure of nerve? A weakness? Or could it be something else entirely?

What if staying isn’t weakness but its own kind of brave? What if staying isn’t the absence of a leap but its own version of one?

• • •

In “What It Really Means to Take a Leap”, we explored Kierkegaard’s leap of faith. Kierkegaard is all about movement into the unknown. The kind you must take when reason runs out and you still go forward. I think most of us imagine that to mean a literal movement, like it’s the opposite of staying.

But River’s stance on Slow Horses seems to show a different side to this. Because River — he doesn’t just endure Slough House. He keeps showing up, no matter what. Which, frankly, makes no sense to me. He pushes cases forward even when they’re petty, even when no one’s watching. He still believes the work matters, even if no one believes in him.

He commits. Even when it’s thankless. Even when it costs him. You know, I don’t think that’s weakness. And that’s not inertia either. That looks to me like choice.

Watching River, I wonder if we’ve misunderstood what leaps look like. Maybe they’re not always dramatic gestures. Maybe some of them are small, stubborn returns — back to the desk, back to the work, back to the thing you’re not ready to give up on. Maybe faith sometimes looks like staying.

• • •

And if staying is a kind of leap, then how do we know when we’re doing it for the right reasons?

That’s the bit I can’t get my arms around. Because I see now that staying can be noble. But it can also be fear dressed as loyalty. It can be quiet courage… or quiet resignation. Sometimes the same choice can feel like both, depending on the day or the decade.

So, how do we tell the difference? What makes staying an act of conviction, not just inertia? What’s the line between commitment and entrapment?

And how do we know when we’re staying because we believe in something — or just because we’re scared to leap?

Honestly, I don’t know. Maybe you do.

✴️ Have you ever chosen to stay when you could’ve gone? What made it the right choice (or not)? What did it cost you, or give you?

I’m still sitting with these questions. You’re welcome to sit with me.

Leave a comment

💭 not Socrates, but close enough

“Sometimes the world we have is not the world we want. But we have our hearts and our imaginations to make the best of it.” — Elizabeth Bishop, Fringe

🍹 reader shout-out

Big love to WAGO reader

, who’s doing something lovely over at

If you’re circling back to writing or trying to decide if you can dare, Stephanie’s someone you’ll be glad to have in your corner. Highly recommend a peek if you’re a writer at heart (or secretly wish you were).

🍭 echo chamber

Lots of convos happening in the comments on “What It Really Takes to Make a Leap”. Sandra, Alex, and Sue shared their leaps of faith. And Claire is currently circling one. Maybe send a bit of bucking-up energy her way?

💬 last word

Yes, I know this is the “leave now” anthem. But it slaps, so we’re doing this.

Not exactly channeling River there. I told you I was confused. 😂

Everything is fine,

Lou Blaser

(Vice Deputy of Whatever This Is)