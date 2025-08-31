I missed a pretty big goal last year. It’s the kind of goal that’s so big and important you don’t even want to say it out loud, you know? It’s between you and your journals, and maybe one really really close friend, if that.

That’s the kind of goal I missed. By a hundred miles. I didn’t even get close. So of course, there was a bit of shame, and guilt, and self-flagellation. (Because, with me, there always is. I know, I know. 🤷🏻‍♀️)

But when the dust settled, I started thinking about it more constructively. Like, what really happened, and why do I feel this way, and where do I go from here.

I thought I’d share some of the questions I’m sitting with, in case you happen to miss a goal or two, too.

Why does it feel this way?

It’s not like I haven’t missed goals before. Goals were de rigueur in my corporate life, and obviously, no one bats 100%.

But the thing I find about personal goals is that they cut deeper than corporate ones. Back in my old life, missing a quarterly target wasn’t fun, but it was shared disappointment. Numbers on a slide deck. You regroup and try again. But when I miss a personal goal, it feels like I’ve let down the version of me who believed it was possible. It’s not just corporate target numbers — it’s me and my dreams.

There are plenty of positive thoughts thrown around about nothing ever really being a failure, and everything teaching us something. And I’m down with all that. But I’m not going to scold myself anymore for feeling bad when I miss a personal goal. It means something to me, and of course, I’m sad it didn’t happen. That doesn’t mean I’d stop there. It just means I’m honoring the part of me that really wanted something.

Do I still want it?

Sounds like a simple question, but I find it’s one of the harder ones to answer, actually. And it’s worth pausing to ask the question before “getting back in the arena” or doing anything else.

Do I still want this thing? Or is it something a previous version of myself wanted?

I remind myself I need not answer “yes” here. That letting go of a goal that no longer fits is not a bad thing. It doesn’t mean I’ve “given up”. It doesn’t mean I’m a quitter.

But I do pay attention to the accompanying feeling as I try to make my way through this question.

Quitting a goal because I “failed” feels heavy, like indigestion. Letting one go because I no longer want it feels sunny. An exhalation.

But if I still want it? If it still means something to me? Then, I try to muster the energy, brush myself up, and rally myself.

Was it built on shaky assumptions?

Big ambitious goals are almost always built on assumptions and (hopefully) smart guesses. And sometimes, I get so busy with the doing that I forget the assumptions I started with.

Take the hypothetical fisherman who heads to a promising stretch of river because someone swore “the fish are biting there.” After hours of trying, he’s only caught one sad little guppy. It doesn’t mean he’s not a good fisherman or that he had the wrong equipment. It could very well be because the assumption — that this spot was active — was faulty.

Sometimes missing a goal says less about me and more about the foundation I built it on. What guesses and assumptions did I base my actions on? I remind myself that adjusting those assumptions would likely bring different results.

Did I move, or just stay busy?

Okay, time to get real with myself. Did I take real actions on my goal? Were my actions moving the ball forward, or simply busy work that kept me away from doing the real work?

There’s a big difference between “motion” and “progress.” And if I’m being honest with myself, sometimes I confuse the two. Spending weeks researching, preparing, getting myself “ready”. I once spent two weeks perfecting my color-coded calendar. It looked like work. It felt like work. But it didn’t really move the needle.

When I miss my goal, was it, maybe, because I really didn’t do the work that needed to be done? (Which is a hard truth, but not really surprising to anyone who’s ever reorganized their entire closet to avoid making a call.)

Am I at least further along?

This is where I try to be kinder to myself. Even if I didn’t hit the bullseye, maybe I inched closer, maybe I’m in a better position than I was when I got started.

I tried different things and now I know which ones worked and which ones flopped. What did I learn about the plan I followed, or the tools I used? Did I get better, or smarter, or more efficient?

Progress is often disguised as failure until you zoom out.

• • •

None of these questions changes the outcome. But they help me see the difference between wasted effort and useful effort. They help soothe the disappointment so I can jump right back in and try again. And sometimes, they reveal that what I’ve been chasing isn’t what I want anymore — which is its own small victory.

I can’t remember where I heard this, but every missed goal (or failed attempt) gives us data. That’s all it is. Data we can use in the next round or toward a new goal. And when I remember that, the sting feels less painful.

✴️ I’m curious — how do you process missed goals? What do you tell yourself when you miss an important personal goal?

Leave a comment

💭 not Socrates, but close enough

“Cool, cool, cool… no doubt, no doubt, no doubt.” — Jake Peralta, Brooklyn Nine-Nine

💬 last word

For all the goals that didn’t stick the landing…

Mick and the gang had the original data model.

Everything is fine,

Lou Blaser