We're All Getting Older

We're All Getting Older

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Catherine H Palmer's avatar
Catherine H Palmer
4d

YES! YES! YES! This is human and smart and comforting — all the things. 2024 was going to be THE year I finished my book, or it “wasn’t the book I was meant to write.” Then, May 2025–I promised. Then before Labor Day. Today, I’m setting a goal of October 31 (took everything I had not to say end of September). I despair for a few days, clean the closet, alphabetize the books on my shelf, and while I’m doing that, I remind myself goals are only achievable in sports. Even in my former corporate life, goals were meant to be aspirational — big, hairy, audacious. Finishing my book is an objective (measurable and time bound), my goal is to live a fruitful and whole-hearted creative life — every day I take one step toward that. Today, I made banana bread with ricotta. 😋❤️☘️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Lou Blaser and others
Kaarin Marx Smith's avatar
Kaarin Marx Smith
2d

What a thoughtful and insightful post. I have had the goal to finish my book every year for 5 years (I wanted to cheat and write 3 because 5...well, 5 just seems like so much time has gone by). I have been working steadily on it, but it is still not done. I had never articulated the "Built on Shaky Assumptions" point before, but that is what it is...I am a slow and plodding writer. Also, I didn't have the skills I needed ... every year I get a bit further along on that path. Still, it is such a disappointment not to actually hit my goal--- YET.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Lou Blaser
16 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lou Blaser
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture